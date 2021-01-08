VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB) Stock Price Down 0%

VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB)’s share price dropped 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.79 and last traded at $51.81. Approximately 5,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 4,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.81.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,502,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 289,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after acquiring an additional 83,816 shares during the period.

