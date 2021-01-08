VIDT Datalink Market Capitalization Tops $29.54 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $29.54 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink token can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00037787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.73 or 0.00271850 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00028658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,050.64 or 0.02579510 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012064 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars.

