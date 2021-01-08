Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VIE shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Viela Bio from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viela Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Viela Bio from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of VIE opened at $38.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.54. Viela Bio has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $70.66.

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Viela Bio will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIE. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Viela Bio during the second quarter worth about $1,918,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Viela Bio during the second quarter worth about $269,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Viela Bio by 32.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Viela Bio by 212.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 42,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Viela Bio by 114.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,417,000 after buying an additional 239,300 shares during the last quarter. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

