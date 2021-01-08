VisionX (VNX) Market Cap Hits $35,313.63

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. VisionX has a market capitalization of $35,313.63 and approximately $4,268.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VisionX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, LBank and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, VisionX has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00022816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00106264 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.38 or 0.00445139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00221950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00049734 BTC.

VisionX Token Profile

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,000,000 tokens. The official website for VisionX is www.visionx.org . The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Kucoin and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VisionX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VisionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

