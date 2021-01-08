Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Shares Down 5.1%

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)’s share price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.67. 2,659,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 7,423,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 135.45% and a negative net margin of 67.05%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 88,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Vislink Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies, Inc designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells microwave communications equipment and video transmission products under the Nucomm, RF Central, and IMT brand names for broadcast, sports and entertainment, and government/surveillance markets.

