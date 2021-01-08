Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.90 and last traded at $27.90. Approximately 2,114,217 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,988,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.77.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VSTO shares. KeyCorp upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Aegis began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average of $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 0.40.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.46. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $575.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.39 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,056. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 84.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 34,490 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $482,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 188.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 67,600 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 18,412 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

