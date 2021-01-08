Vitae Price Reaches $3.99 (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Vitae has a market cap of $77.78 million and approximately $2,276.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vitae has traded 36.9% lower against the dollar. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.99 or 0.00009946 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000874 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001184 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00016675 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vitae can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

