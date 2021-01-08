Vitality Products Inc. (VPI.V) (CVE:VPI) Shares Gap Down to $0.15

Shares of Vitality Products Inc. (VPI.V) (CVE:VPI) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.13. Vitality Products Inc. (VPI.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 6,000 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14.

About Vitality Products Inc. (VPI.V) (CVE:VPI)

Vitality Products Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes health products in Canada and the United States. It offers vitamins, minerals, and nutritional supplements. The company provides its products through retailers, distributors, and online retailers, as well as online at vitality.ca. Vitality Products Inc was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

