VNT Chain (VNT) Market Cap Tops $2.91 Million

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. One VNT Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, FCoin and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. VNT Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $244,049.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00022722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00106469 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.10 or 0.00443834 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00220361 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00050347 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain’s launch date was August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 tokens. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

VNT Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

