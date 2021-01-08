VNX Exchange (VNXLU) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $72,025.00

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. VNX Exchange has a total market capitalization of $7.21 million and $72,025.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNX Exchange token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000630 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VNX Exchange has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00022708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00103560 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.86 or 0.00451611 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.00218335 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00047723 BTC.

VNX Exchange Profile

VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 tokens. The official website for VNX Exchange is vnx.io . The official message board for VNX Exchange is vnx.io/blog

Buying and Selling VNX Exchange

