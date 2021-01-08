Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) was downgraded by Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.27% from the company’s current price.

VCRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -92.87 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Vocera Communications has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $44.76.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $53.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $461,189.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 2,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $89,288.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,131 shares of company stock worth $2,293,674. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,477 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.