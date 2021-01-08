VouchForMe Hits Market Capitalization of $138,602.77 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. One VouchForMe token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX, Coinbe and HitBTC. VouchForMe has a market cap of $138,602.77 and $54.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 54.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00022915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00105558 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.78 or 0.00440973 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00219369 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00050567 BTC.

VouchForMe Token Profile

VouchForMe was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,000,000 tokens. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog

VouchForMe Token Trading

VouchForMe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

