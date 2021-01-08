Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.70

Shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and traded as low as $8.57. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 45,587 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $690,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 685,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 37,645 shares during the period.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IAE)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

