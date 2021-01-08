Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.70

Shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and traded as low as $8.57. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 45,587 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IAE)
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
