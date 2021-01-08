Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Downgraded by Evercore ISI to In-Line

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to an “in-line” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price target of $58.00. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on VOYA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.58.
NYSE VOYA opened at $61.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.40.
In other Voya Financial news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,625,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $4,629,900.00. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,154,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,394 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,020,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,156,000 after acquiring an additional 231,723 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 760,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,463,000 after acquiring an additional 22,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 588,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,201,000 after purchasing an additional 75,011 shares in the last quarter.
About Voya Financial
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.