Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Downgraded by Evercore ISI to In-Line

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to an “in-line” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price target of $58.00. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on VOYA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.58.

NYSE VOYA opened at $61.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,625,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $4,629,900.00. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,154,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,394 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,020,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,156,000 after acquiring an additional 231,723 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 760,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,463,000 after acquiring an additional 22,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 588,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,201,000 after purchasing an additional 75,011 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

