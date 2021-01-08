Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Trading Up 1.9%

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) shares were up 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.12. Approximately 165,608 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 95,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 604.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IDE)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

