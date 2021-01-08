Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID) Shares Up 0.9%

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID)’s share price shot up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.64. 21,883 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 29,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IID. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 156,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 21,473 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 21,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 51.8% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 168,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 57,511 shares during the last quarter.

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IID)

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.

