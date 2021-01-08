VPC Impact Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VIHAU) Shares Up 65%

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (OTCMKTS:VIHAU) shot up 65% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.28 and last traded at $18.25. 1,233,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 260% from the average session volume of 342,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $500,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $750,000.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.