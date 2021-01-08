Vroom, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – William Blair increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Vroom in a report released on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.35). William Blair also issued estimates for Vroom’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Vroom’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vroom from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $41.60 on Friday. Vroom has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.39.

In other Vroom news, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

