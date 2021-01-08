vSlice Price Up 84% Over Last 7 Days (VSL)

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. One vSlice token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, vSlice has traded up 84% against the dollar. vSlice has a total market cap of $53,935.28 and $5.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get vSlice alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00037874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.62 or 0.00268970 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00027898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,064.09 or 0.02635035 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012177 BTC.

vSlice Profile

vSlice (CRYPTO:VSL) is a token. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. The official website for vSlice is www.vslice.io . vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for vSlice is medium.com/@vdiceio . The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

vSlice Token Trading

vSlice can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire vSlice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase vSlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for vSlice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for vSlice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.