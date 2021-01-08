W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $53.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $66.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.95. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,922,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,831,000 after buying an additional 216,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,272,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,534,000 after acquiring an additional 94,290 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at $87,148,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth $69,977,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,077,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,894,000 after purchasing an additional 220,537 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.