Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WKCMF. CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Warburg Research raised Wacker Chemie to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS WKCMF traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.30. 101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $149.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.91.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

