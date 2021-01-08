Wagerr Price Tops $0.0434 on Major Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for $0.0434 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $8.50 million and approximately $12,315.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005967 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 217,358,734 coins and its circulating supply is 195,979,120 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Wagerr Coin Trading

Wagerr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

