Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Truist

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price boosted by Truist from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.31.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.80. The company had a trading volume of 143,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,145,039. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $56.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 91.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,910 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth $72,774,000. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth $42,556,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,385,726 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $100,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,155 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,668,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.