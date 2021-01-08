Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Raised to $47.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WBA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.93.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $45.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.23. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $56.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 19,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 55,005 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

