Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (WM.TO) (TSE:WM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.80

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (WM.TO) (TSE:WM)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.80. Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (WM.TO) shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 868,812 shares traded.

Separately, Eight Capital raised their price objective on Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (WM.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.65 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$630.80 million and a P/E ratio of -53.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.95.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Fenelon gold property that consists of 1 block of 19 mining claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 1,052 hectares located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

