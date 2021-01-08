Waves Enterprise Price Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $9.01 million and approximately $221,599.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00022817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00104548 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.95 or 0.00452447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.00223435 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00048375 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,746,551 tokens. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

Waves Enterprise Token Trading

Waves Enterprise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.