Waves (WAVES) Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.54 or 0.00013655 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Waves has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Waves has a total market capitalization of $576.63 million and $121.94 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006997 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003185 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,011,474 coins. The official website for Waves is waves.tech . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

