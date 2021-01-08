WaykiChain Trading Up 19% Over Last Week (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000472 BTC on major exchanges including $24.68, $18.94, $32.15 and $10.39. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded up 19% against the dollar. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $36.46 million and $14.55 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00022964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00104292 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.36 or 0.00448376 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00217433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00049289 BTC.

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

WaykiChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $18.94, $32.15, $20.33, $24.68, $33.94, $7.50, $50.98, $10.39, $13.77, $5.60 and $51.55. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

