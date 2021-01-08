WazirX (WRX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.69 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. WazirX has a market cap of $19.12 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX token can currently be bought for $0.0818 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00022964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00104292 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.36 or 0.00448376 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00217433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00049289 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX’s total supply is 995,833,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,817,289 tokens. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

Buying and Selling WazirX

WazirX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.