Webster Bank N. A. Acquires 11,116 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 293.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,116 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,081,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,928,000 after buying an additional 50,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,671,000 after purchasing an additional 53,689 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,636,000 after purchasing an additional 191,305 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,208,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,696,000 after purchasing an additional 242,871 shares during the period. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.88.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $79.29 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

