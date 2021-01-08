Webster Bank N. A. Invests $1.10 Million in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000. Webster Bank N. A. owned about 0.17% of Anterix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Anterix by 371.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Anterix by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Anterix by 361.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

ATEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Anterix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet cut Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

In related news, insider Christopher Guttman-Mccabe sold 1,590 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $47,302.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Leslie B. Daniels purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 34,275 shares of company stock worth $1,350,008 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATEX stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. Anterix Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $57.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.15.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.40). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million. As a group, analysts predict that Anterix Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Anterix Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

