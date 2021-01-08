Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of fuboTV in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will earn ($6.39) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($6.35). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for fuboTV’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.71) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FUBO. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

NYSE FUBO opened at $28.37 on Friday. fuboTV has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $62.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.68.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million.

In other fuboTV news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

