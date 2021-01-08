Wedbush Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Zillow Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.41). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.44. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZG. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Zillow Group from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their target price on Zillow Group from $94.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.39.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $146.93 on Friday. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $149.44. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of -74.96 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.69. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2,295.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.