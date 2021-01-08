Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires New Holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,057,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,734,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.41% of Seagate Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,316,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $163,387,000 after purchasing an additional 194,167 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,060 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 199.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,593,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,846 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,966,000 after acquiring an additional 384,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 921,453 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,400,000 after acquiring an additional 34,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

STX stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.11. The company had a trading volume of 120,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Seagate Technology plc has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $66.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities began coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 356,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $21,504,857.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $367,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,184,617 shares of company stock valued at $194,642,252. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

