Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys New Shares in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 680,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,157,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.44% of Sealed Air as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 4.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sealed Air by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Sealed Air by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEE. BidaskClub lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.92.

In related news, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,294,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,384.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $371,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,414.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $45.87. 12,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,072. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.34.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

