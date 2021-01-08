Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,304,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 885,501 shares during the period. Ally Financial makes up about 1.8% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 1.15% of Ally Financial worth $153,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ally Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 683,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $1,267,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,947,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,080,000 after buying an additional 640,956 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLY stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $38.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $502,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at $20,753,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

