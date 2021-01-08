Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 54,307 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.69% of Carlisle Companies worth $57,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth $170,969,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth $2,366,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 33.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,291,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $402,775,000 after purchasing an additional 818,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $410,668,000 after buying an additional 310,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 662.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 294,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,014,000 after buying an additional 255,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

CSL stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.27. 4,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,636. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $169.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $840,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,743.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,515 shares of company stock worth $6,842,436. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

