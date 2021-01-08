Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $51.57 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 514,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77,353 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.38% of Eastman Chemical worth $51,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3,495.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,888,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585,391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,287,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $947,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,524,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,121,000 after acquiring an additional 531,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 34.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,746,000 after acquiring an additional 527,002 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 99.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,246,000 after acquiring an additional 423,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.26. 16,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.82. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $109.20.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

EMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.06.

In related news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $41,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,003.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 7,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $716,245.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,208,984.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,824 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

