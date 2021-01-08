Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,516,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420,122 shares during the quarter. US Foods comprises approximately 1.0% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 1.14% of US Foods worth $83,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 100.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the third quarter valued at $222,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.91.

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $34.22. 33,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.20 and a beta of 1.47. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $42.28.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $432,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,766,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,499,236.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,370 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

