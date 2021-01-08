Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,274 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 1.28% of SPX worth $31,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in SPX by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in SPX by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPX by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SPX from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. SPX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

In other SPX news, VP Scott William Sproule sold 167,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $7,237,973.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPXC traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $56.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,397. SPX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $59.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average of $46.03.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $363.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.83 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

