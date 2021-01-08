Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,344 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $69,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after buying an additional 516,044 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,858,901,000 after buying an additional 161,926 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,892,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,565,449,000 after buying an additional 90,547 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,869,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,553,177,000 after buying an additional 49,340 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,403,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,300,806,000 after buying an additional 163,398 shares during the period. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total transaction of $19,403,073.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,725,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,494 shares of company stock worth $31,088,707. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $8.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $525.52. The company had a trading volume of 313,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,026,181. The company has a market cap of $325.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $527.84 and its 200-day moving average is $492.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. New Street Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.84.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.