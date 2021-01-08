Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases Shares of 608,939 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 608,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $73,724,000. TE Connectivity accounts for 0.9% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.18% of TE Connectivity at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,063,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,456 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,376.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,945,000 after purchasing an additional 445,209 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,648,000 after purchasing an additional 329,259 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 483.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 360,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,283,000 after purchasing an additional 299,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,180,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,776,990,000 after purchasing an additional 253,546 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.64. The stock had a trading volume of 51,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,707. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $129.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of -422.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.65.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,988 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,150 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.14.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

