Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,349,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730,922 shares during the quarter. Altice USA comprises 1.0% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.42% of Altice USA worth $88,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Altice USA from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.69.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

ATUS stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.73. 324,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,767,122. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.57 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

