Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 833,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105,918 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.69% of Rexnord worth $32,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RXN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,559,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,805,000 after buying an additional 563,528 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 32.2% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,592,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after purchasing an additional 388,309 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 48.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,012,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,510,000 after purchasing an additional 330,470 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 27.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,069,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,926,000 after purchasing an additional 231,910 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Rexnord from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Rexnord stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.10. 33,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,824. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45. Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.86 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 8.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 33,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $1,161,020.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 110,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,288 shares of company stock worth $2,505,311. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

