Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92,359 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for 0.8% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.18% of KLA worth $72,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1,278.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $281.86. 45,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,232. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $279.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $219.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

