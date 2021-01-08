Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 103,145 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,145 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.63% of Assurant worth $50,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,544,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,553,000 after purchasing an additional 224,169 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

AIZ stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $142.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.47.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIZ. ValuEngine downgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Assurant from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

In other news, Director J Braxton Carter II bought 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

