Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 116,636 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 116,636 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 1.0% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $84,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.11.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.05. 164,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $156.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $168.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $3,409,941.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

