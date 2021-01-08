Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 147,446 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 147,446 shares during the period. Ashland Global accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 1.56% of Ashland Global worth $74,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 150.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 64,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,598,000 after purchasing an additional 72,176 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 3.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,965,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,222,000 after purchasing an additional 267,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASH traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.25. 10,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,500. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.45 and its 200-day moving average is $74.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $87.46.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.15 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $325,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $75,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $193,545.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $695,626 over the last 90 days. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

