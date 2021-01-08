Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 3,523 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $36,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $45,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $65,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.68.

Shares of GS stock traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $286.85. 122,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,542,554. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.80 and its 200-day moving average is $213.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $295.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.