Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 60,070 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 60,070 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.55% of ITT worth $36,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ITT by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ITT by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,779,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.43.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.27. 10,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,447. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.90 and its 200 day moving average is $65.03. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $82.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.